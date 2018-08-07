Kelowna will host the Axel Merckx Youth Cycling Series Aug. 10-12. —Image: contributed

Cycling event prompts Kelowna road closures

City to host Axel Merckx Youth Cycling Series Aug. 10 to 12

  • Aug. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna will host the Axel Merckx Youth Cycling Series Aug. 10 to 12 and according to the city, that will prompt brief closures of two local roads during the day.

To accommodate the event there will be intermittent road closures on Jim Bailey Crescent and Jim Bailey Road on Saturday, Aug. 11. The closures will occur between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for approximately 10 to 15 minutes, with openings to allow vehicles to pass through.

No closures will be in effect on Friday or Sunday but motorists are asked to be cautious of cyclists on the roads while driving through southeast Kelowna and to plan their trip accordingly to avoid delays.

For more information about the event, visit amydf.org.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Water, water everywhere… car severs Langley fire hydrant
Next story
Soldiers of Odin confront supporters of Nanaimo’s Discontent City

Just Posted

Newborn Vancouver Island marmots have conservationists encouraged

  • 14 hours ago

 

Crews fight aggressively burning wildfire in Manning Park on BC Day long weekend

  • 14 hours ago

 

Calls to police increase in hot weather

 

Cycling event prompts Kelowna road closures

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read