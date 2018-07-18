Cycle of Life Tour seeks donations for hospice society

Riders will cycle 200 km to help keep hospice care in motion

Six of the 10 Oceanside Wheelers who are participating in the Cycle of Life Tour on July 28 and 29. The Wheelers hope to raise $16,000 for the Oceanside Hospice. Submitted photo

This year, 10 riders from the Parksville Qualicum Beach area are participating in the Cycle of Life Tour to raise funds for Oceanside Hospice Society.

The team, calling themselves the Oceanside Wheelers, has a goal to raise $16,000.

On July 28 and 29, 85 riders will embark on a cycle tour to help keep Vancouver Island Hospice Care in motion.

The Cycle of Life Tour takes riders on a two-day South Island group ride with an overnight stay on Salt Spring Island. Riders will cover nearly 200 km, passing through scenic areas such as West Saanich, Saanich Inlet, Cowichan Valley, and Salt Spring Island.

Each Oceanside rider is cycling for a special person, often someone who received care from the hospice.

This year several of the Oceanside Wheelers are from the Craig Bay Chain Gang who will ride in honour of lost member cyclist, Johnnie Johnston, a hospice volunteer whose family requested donations in Johnston’s name go to Oceanside Hospice.

One hundred per cent of funds raised go to the Oceanside Hospice Society, and are tax deductible. To make a donation, visit the Cycle of Life Tour website at cycleoflifetour.ca, using the team link Oceanside Hospice Wheelers.