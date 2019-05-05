Cybersecurity talk at VIU ElderCollege’s the last Saturday Speakers event of season

'We are in the midst of the Wild West of the internet'

With a background in cybersecurity, Eric Byres P. Eng, ISA Fellow and CEO of aDolus Inc., will present ‘Vandals, Burglars, Thugs and Spies – The Politics and Economics of Cyber Crime’ at Nanoose Place on Saturday, May 11.

This is the final presentation in the spring 2019 Saturday Speakers Series hosted by VIU ElderCollege.

“It’s definitely not kids anymore,” Byres said in a press release.”We are in the midst of the Wild West of the internet — where crime pays.”

Byres is an internationally recognized expert on cybersecurity for critical infrastructures – the systems that are essential to our safety and way of life, such as power, water and transportation. He has advised government intelligence agencies and major energy companies around the world, testified before the US Congress and is the recipient of numerous international awards, including the IEEE Outstanding Industry Applications Article Prize and the ISA Donald P. Eckman Education Award. Byres was made a fellow of the International Society of Automation (ISA) in 2009 and given their highest honour, the ISA Excellence in Leadership, in 2013.

“What I want to talk about for VIU ElderCollege is why this is happening and why governments, companies and individuals are being hacked.” Byres said.

He added he has long been fascinated by the economic, social, political and ideological implications of these cyber attacks. He suspects that there are many people who are truly interested in the “underbelly” of the internet.

On May 11, he will talk a little bit of how people can protect themselves but his focus will be on how the dark side of the internet works.

“It is important to understand your cybersecurity adversaries,” he said. “What is driving them and what motivates them, if you want to protect yourself.”

The Saturday Speakers presentations are open to the general public and all are welcome. The talk is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nanoose Place, 2925 Northwest Bay Rd. Admission is $10 cash, at the door, with free entry to those under 18.

More information can be obtained at viu.ca/eldercollege or by calling 1-866-734-6252.

