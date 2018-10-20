CVRD website wins award

The Comox Valley Regional District has received a Gold Marcom Award for its new website launched last spring.

The MarCom Awards are an international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievements by marketing and communication professionals.

Winners are announced each fall by Nov. 1 and are chosen by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals. This year, MarCom received over 6,000 entries. Winners range from Fortune 500 companies to government organizations, non-profits and private sector companies.

“Receiving the Gold Award from MarCom is something we should all be proud of achieving as it demonstrates what a valuable tool has been created for our citizens,” said CVRD Chief Administrative Officer Russell Dyson. “Thank you to all the residents who provided feedback throughout the process and continue to help us advance our site since the launch. Thank you to all the CVRD staff who helped bring our website up to gold standards and continue to make our site a beautiful reflection of our community. And of course thank you to Upanup Studios for making our vision a reality and continue to help us make our site even better.”

