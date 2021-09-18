CVRD to support housing units for Indigenous Elders and singles

'We know that actions speak louder than words'

Monica Goodheart- Wachiay president with Jesse Ketler, CVRD board chair and Roger Kishi – program co-ordinator for Homeless and Housing Programs. Photo submitted

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) has provided $70,000 in funding to the Wachiay Friendship Centre in support of an Indigenous affordable housing project.

The contribution from the CVRD’s Homelessness Supports Service will assist in the development of 24 -40 studio and one-bedroom units for Indigenous elders and singles located at 17th Street and McPhee Avenue in Courtenay.

“The CVRD is committed to reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in our community,” said Jesse Ketler, chair of the CVRD board.

“We know that actions speak louder than words and we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that make a real and tangible difference in the lives of indigenous peoples in the Comox Valley. We are proud and honoured to be a part of this important community project.”

The Wachiay Friendship Centre serves more than 7,000 urban dwelling and off-reserve Indigenous people living in the Comox Valley Region. This affordable housing project is just one of the many programs and services provided to Indigenous peoples living from Black Creek in the north through to Fanny Bay in the south.

“Wachiay is committed to Indigenous housing for the Comox Valley,” said Monica Goodheart, Wachiay president. “Huy ch q’u, Wachiay is grateful for the funding from the CVRD for this much-needed project in our community.”

Indigenous relations is a key driver of the CVRD and in 2019 the board adopted a framework that aims to deliver core services with an Indigenous relations lens and promote greater cultural awareness.

A key objective is to build capacity of all elected officials and staff to be engaged in collaborative work with Indigenous communities and people.

For more information visit: comoxvalleyrd.ca/indigenousrelations

