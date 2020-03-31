CVRD to close some park facilities during COVID-19 crisis

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has closed a number of its park facilities and installed signage at its park and trail entrances to reinforce public safety requirements during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sport courts, tennis courts, off-leash dog parks, picnic shelters, playgrounds, washrooms and other park facilities at all CVRD parks are now closed to the public to protect the public and limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

While parks and trails remain open at this time, the CVRD reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and practise the following at all times: safe social distancing, the avoidance of crowded places where safe social distancing is not possible, and frequent and proper hand washing that involves soap and lather for 20 seconds.

“As we work to reduce the exposure and transmission of the COVID-19 virus, it is clear that we are not able to regularly sanitize play equipment, park facilities and park washrooms to the standard that would keep them safe for public use,” said Brian Farquhar, the CVRD’s manager of parks and trails.

“We ask that the public respect these closures to ensure safe social distancing and only use parks and trails if they are healthy, following the guidelines we’ve posted on our website.”

Farquhar said the CVRD will continue to monitor the public-health emergency and take direction from the provincial health officer when making decisions about public access to its parks and trails, and service delivery in general.

