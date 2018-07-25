CVRD regional office building construction awarded

The CVRD design team worked with Knappett to identify cost savings of $340,486.

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) has announced Vancouver Island’s Knappett Projects Inc. has been awarded the construction contract for the regional office building that will be located at 770 Harmston Avenue in Courtenay.

An Invitation to Tender was released on May 26. On July 4 (at the close of the process) the CVRD received five tenders and negotiations with the lowest bidder, Knappett Projects Inc., ensued.

The CVRD design team worked with Knappett to identify cost savings of $340,486. This allowed the Regional District to proceed with a contract price of $10,352,514.

“We are thrilled to see this project become a reality,” explained CVRD chief administrative officer Russell Dyson.

“Since 2013, the CVRD has been working on this board strategic priority of a permanent office location outside the floodplain to ensure efficient, effective delivery of the 101 services offered to the residents within the region. The construction of this project will provide increased employment opportunities, help revitalize downtown Courtenay and provide the community with a new asset.”

At a construction price tag of $10,352,514, the borrowing requirement of $8.2 million from the adopted financial strategy remains unchanged. The remainder of the project will be funded by reserves and grants.

Construction of the new office building is scheduled to begin late summer/early fall with completion expected late 2019.

For more information on the regional office building project visit: comoxvalleyrd.ca/regionaloffice