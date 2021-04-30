CVRD receives second round of funding from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant

The CVRD has gotten a second round of funding from the province’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant for Local Governments. (File photo)

The Cowichan Valley Regional District recently received a second contribution from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant for Local Governments, providing a total of $1,543,000 to ensure the district can continue to deliver services during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

The first grant of $903,000 was received by the district in November, 2020.

The funding can be applied towards a range of costs, including revenue shortfalls and facility reopening and operations, that are related to the pandemic.

The amount granted to the CVRD and other regional districts in British Columbia was based on a formula that considered the percentage of rural populations, and the additional costs of servicing remote rural areas.

“This is very welcome news for the CVRD, our residents and businesses, as we begin recovery efforts and look to strengthen service delivery across the region.” said Aaron Stone, chairman of the CVRD.

“While we have done a great deal of work to focus expenditures in the region for 2021, this additional funding will be critical in our work to further key strategic priorities and continue to support a strong recovery in 2022 and beyond.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen