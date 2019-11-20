CVRD phoning residents for satisfaction survey

Representatives of the Cowichan Valley Regional District might give you a call to ask about your life in the region.

The CVRD is surveying 600 residents about to gauge their quality of life, satisfaction with delivery of services and programs, and how best to inform and engage the public. (Citizen file)

Representatives of the Cowichan Valley Regional District might give you a call to ask about your life in the region.

The CVRD has launched a comprehensive community satisfaction survey through Leger Marketing. It’s the third such survey undertaken by the regional district in the last eight years.

“This is an opportunity to get feedback from residents that we may not regularly hear from, and with a high degree of confidence that the results represent the thoughts and feelings of the region at large,” said board chair Aaron Stone. “As an organization we can use this survey to help inform nearly everything we do over the next three years, from determining high level priorities to shaping how we deliver individual services.”

SEE RELATED: Drinking water issues top CVRD citizen satisfaction survey

So, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 20, and for four weeks thereafter, your land line or cell phone might be one of 600 to ring. If it does, feel free to give your opinion, either by completing a 15-minute survey over the phone or by receiving a unique, secure link to your email to do it online.

If your phone doesn’t ring, you aren’t being left out. Visit http://cvrd.legeropinion.com to complete the online version. It’ll be an active link until Dec. 31. Take note though, that voluntary responses “will be reported separately from the statistically valid survey,” the CVRD notes.

The results of both surveys will be presented to the CVRD board of directors in early 2020 and available for review on the CVRD website.

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter