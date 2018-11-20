CVRD moves to goal-setting stage for sewer service plan

Planning for the future of the Comox Valley Sewer Service is now underway and the public is being asked to weigh in on the process.

The technical and public advisory committees have met and are now working to set the goals and objectives that will guide the plan. To ensure the process is on the right track, the community is being asked to review and comment on the work completed to date. Two workshops are scheduled for Nov. 27 (Comox Golf Club) and Nov. 28 (The Westerley Hotel), both from 5-7 p.m. to collect feedback.

“This liquid waste management planning process is important to the future of our critical infrastructure, and we want to make sure the community has as many opportunities as possible to provide feedback that will help shape the outcome of the plan,” said Kris La Rose, senior manager of Water/Wastewater services.

In winter 2018, the Comox Valley Sewage Commission agreed to move forward with a liquid waste management plan for the Courtenay/Comox service. The process looks to develop a comprehensive plan for the future of wastewater conveyance (pipes and pump stations), the treatment plant, and opportunities for resource recovery such as the generation of reclaimed water that could displace the use of some potable water in the community. Public engagement is a key piece of the planning process.

For those unable to attend in person, feedback will also be collected online at www.connectcvrd.ca/lwmp