CVRD launches new online engagement tool

The Comox Valley Regional District is looking for new ways to connect with residents.

The CVRD has launched a new online engagement tool — Connect CVRD — to consult and communicate with constituents about its initiatives and projects.

“Many residents have busy lives and are not able to attend face to face open houses,” said Jennifer Steel, the CVRD’s manager of corporate communications.”

The tool — which Steel says is also mobile-compatible — offers users discussion forums, polls, and question submissions for various projects, as well as background information, FAQs and project timelines.

“By having an online platform available for residents to be involved, provide feedback and engage on, the CVRD is ensuring the information is available and accessible to residents when it is convenient to them,” said Steel. “Residents can now be part of the conversation anywhere at any time.”

Steel says that all user feedback provided through the new tool will be considered and will play a factor in future decision making by the CVRD. The tool currently highlights the regional district’s new website (which launched in March) and its $110-million water treatment project.

To register for Connect CVRD, visit comoxvalleyrd.ca/connectcvrd and register through the ‘Register Now’ link that is provided.