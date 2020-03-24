CVRD issues new COVID-19 rules for recycling centres that were jammed last weekend

The CVRD is adding new rules at its recycling centres during COVID-19 crisis. (File photo)

With the recycling centres in the Cowichan Valley Regional District having been extremely busy last weekend (March 20-22), the district is asking people to consider holding off on their visits to the centres until after the COVID-19 crisis improves.

A press release said the centres are experiencing significant increases in customer volumes, with Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays being the busiest days.

The release advises that customers should expect long wait times and delays.

“In order for staff and customers to follow best practices for social distancing and reduce interactions, a number of new measures are now in effect,” it said.

“Ten vehicles at a time will have access to each depot, beginning March 24. No cash, only credit and debit payments, will be accepted, and the Free Stores are closed.”

The release said curbside collection schedules remain the same.

“Please store recyclables at home and use curbside pick-up as the service is provided for most homes within the region,” it said.

“Recycling Centre hours of operation remain the same at this time, but please check back for updates.”

