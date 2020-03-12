CVRD directors support Kus-Kus-Sum celebration event

At the Electoral Areas Services Committee meeting March 9, regional district directors approved a recommended $6,000 to support a celebration event for the restoration of Kus-Kus-Sum. The May 30 event will celebrate the spiritual and cultural importance of the derelict sawmill site next to the 17th Street Bridge in Courtenay. The K'omoks First Nation is working in partnership with Project Watershed and the City of Courtenay to purchase and restore the site. The name Kus-Kus-Sum refers to an ancient village located in the area.

A May 30 event will celebrate the spiritual and cultural importance of the Kus-Kus-Sum site. File photo

At the Electoral Areas Services Committee meeting March 9, regional district directors approved a recommended $6,000 to support a celebration event for the restoration of Kus-Kus-Sum. The May 30 event will celebrate the spiritual and cultural importance of the derelict sawmill site next to the 17th Street Bridge in Courtenay. The K’omoks First Nation is working in partnership with Project Watershed and the City of Courtenay to purchase and restore the site. The name Kus-Kus-Sum refers to an ancient village located in the area.

Other recommendations approved:

•A $35,000 provincial grant application to construct trails in the Gull Road dedication on Hornby Island. The project cost estimate is $50,000. If the grant is successful, the remaining $15,000 would come from reserves.

•Include $535,279 in the proposed 2020-2024 financial plan for the Greater Merville Fire Protection Service for the purposes of constructing a new fire hall. The estimated tax rate for a home assessed at $500,000 in 2020 is $303.

•$12,500 budgeted in 2020 to research potential steps to establish a service area and tax requisition for mosquito control in the Saratoga/Miracle Beach area of Area C.

Memorial Pool funding request

Directors at committee of the whole March 10 supported a 2021 options analysis to consider the best delivery of aquatic services. The focus would be the Comox Valley Sports Centre Pool, which was built in 1974, and the City of Courtenay’s Memorial Outdoor Pool, which was built in 1947. An allowance for professional fees up to $100,000 would be included in the 2021-2025 financial plan.

Directors will consider ratifying these resolutions at the March 31 CVRD board meeting.

Comox Valley Record