CVRD board to consider 3L’s application as regular amendment to Regional Growth Strategy

Stotan Falls is well covered by river flow to protect fish habitatThe proposal is for a 740-home community on the 525-acre site, half of which is proposed to be turned into a public park in perpetuity.

The Comox Valley Regional District board voted Tuesday to proceed with a standard amendment to the Regional Growth Strategy for a proposal by 3L Development Inc. to establish a new settlement node in the rural area.

At the July 17 committee of the whole, a vote was held to consider a minor amendment to the RGS. The changes being requested by 3L Developments surround adding the new node in the Stotan Falls area – the first step of many to consider the company’s proposed residential project. The proposal is for a 740-home community on the 525-acre site, half of which is proposed to be turned into a public park in perpetuity.

When the recommendation was brought to the COW meeting on July 17, the board voted 5-3 in favour of the recommendation to consider a minor amendment to the RGS.

When called to a vote Tuesday, the motion to consider the minor amendment application to establish a new settlement node was defeated 3-7. By defeating the recommendation, the proposal will now be considered as a standard amendment to the RGS.

A standard amendment requires the input of neighbouring districts, such as Powell River, Port Alberni and Nanaimo; each region has up to 60 days (with a possible extension) in order to submit their comments. If no submission is received, they are to be considered in favour of the amendment.

“We’ve been at this thing for 11 years, and it seems to me that while we try to follow all procedures and bylaws to the best of our ability, things always seem to get confused, and we’re hoping all of that is behind us now,” said Kabel Atwall of 3L Developments as he spoke as a delegation in front of the board.

He asked the district to consider a minor rather than standard amendment in order to put the vetting and consultation process in the hands of the local jurisdiction, rather than those outside the Comox Valley.

“We see there is no reason to involve them (other municipalities and regional districts) and have them potentially hold up that process while we’re waiting for comments back from them,” he noted.

“We don’t believe there is any reason to give them control as to what happens in this regional district. You have that control – you have that ability to make those decisions without additional issues from a regional district that may have nothing to do with our application, but may end up holding up the application.”

The board made an exception to hear six late delegations – some who stated their general support of the project, some who were against the project and others who noted their support for either amendment.

Following the vote, both Atwall and 3L president David Dutcyvich declined to speak to media, but a news release sent by the company Wednesday morning said 3L was surprised by the many local residents and businesses that attended the meeting who showed their support for the proposed community.

“We are fully prepared to work diligently and co-operatively with the CVRD to work through this process and continue to fully engage the community and region as we proceed,” said Pamela Groberman, 3L spokesperson.

“Our commitment to this project began 11 years ago and over that period we have always followed the processes and never tried to expedite our project.”

The next step will be for CVRD staff to bring forward a consolation strategy for the board’s consideration at the Aug. 28 meeting.