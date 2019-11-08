CVN invites the public to earn about wolves

Comox Valley Nature is pleased to host a public lecture featuring author Paula Wild.

In Search of the Real Wolf features striking images of wolves, as well as some little-known facts. The lecture is on Sunday Nov. 17 and will start after introductions at 7 p.m. in the Rotary Room of the Filberg Seniors Centre 411 Anderton Ave, Courtenay.

Wolves once roamed most of North America and Eurasia but vigorous eradication programs drastically reduced their numbers and in some cases destroyed entire populations. Now wolves are returning to their former habitat and encounter with humans are becoming more frequent. In her talk, Wild examines the complex web of myth and misconception that surrounds this predator.

Paula Wild is intrigued by the relationships between people, places and the natural world. She is an award-winning author of seven books including her newest release, Return of the Wolf: Conflict & Coexistence which received a Silver Medal in Ecology/Environment in the Independent Publisher Book Awards.

This is an excellent opportunity for the public to learn more about wolves.

Comox Valley Nature is a non-profit society affiliated with BC Nature, consisting only of unpaid volunteers. CVN fulfills its educational mandate by hosting monthly lectures, organizing free weekly guided hikes for members, and a free monthly walk open to the public.

Comox Valley Nature also supports specialized groups (Birding, Botany, Marine & Shoreline, Conservation, Garry Oak Restoration, Wetland Restoration, Photography and Young Naturalists Club) which have separate monthly activities. Membership in BC Nature and Comox Valley Nature is $30 per adult or for a family.

Founded in 1966, it is one of the oldest environmental societies on the North Island. Meetings and lectures of the Comox Valley Naturalists Society are held on the third Sunday of most months at the Florence Filberg Centre, 411 Anderton Ave., Courtenay.

Meetings and guided walks are open to the public, including children and youth. The lecture is free, though a $4 contribution from non-members is appreciated. New memberships are always welcomed.

Anyone interested in this lecture or participating in CVNS activities can also contact us at the website http://comoxvalleynaturalist.bc.ca/