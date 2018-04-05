CVKL communities team up to reveal area’s best tourist attractions

The Creston Valley-Kootenay Lake Tourism Advisory Committee (CVKL TAC), a partnership of tourism stakeholders representing communities from Yahk to Riondel, is pleased to announce the launch of a one-year regional tourism campaign. The free campaign, which launches in the summer of 2018 is now inviting applications by interested businesses and community organizations to participate.

Similar to the International Selkirk Loop and the Creston Valley & East Shore Art Walk, the campaign will showcase participating local businesses, organizations, and attractions as part of four self-guided tours: Arts & Culture, Local Food & Wine, Nature & Recreation, and Health & Wellness.

By using the campaign’s mobile-friendly website, social media pages, or just grabbing a print guide, visitors will be able to tour at their own time and pace while discovering the many unique businesses and attractions along the way. Ultimately by working together, the campaign will provide the inspiration visitors need to stay in the area longer and make more trips during the Spring and Fall shoulder seasons as well.

“I’m really excited to be part of the many businesses and groups working together from our local communities with the common goal of promoting tourism,” said Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery co-owner and committee member Bob Johnson. “This regional campaign is a big step in the right direction that will not only benefit the tourism sector directly but will also provide benefit for all our local businesses.”

With a launch date for early summer 2018, the CVKL TAC is now accepting applications from interested businesses and community organizations until April 23rd. Interested businesses and organizations can learn more about the campaign and apply at www.bit.ly/cvkltourism. For further information or inquiries please feel free to contact project coordinator, Jesse Willicome at jesse.willicome@skimmerhornconsulting.com