CVCF launches Neighbourhood Small Grants program

The Comox Valley Community Foundation is accepting applications for new granting opportunities for individuals in the Comox Valley through the Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program. Stock image

The Comox Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) is announcing that it will be offering a new granting opportunity for individuals in the Comox Valley through the Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program.

Applications for grants between $50 and $500 will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Oct. 25, 2020. Neighbourhood Small Grants is a grassroots grantmaking program developed by the Vancouver Foundation that helps build community and strengthen connections right where people live.

CVCF is pleased to be joining with other participating Vancouver Island communities which make up the NSG Island Network including Clayoquot Sound, Nanaimo, North Island-Mount Waddington, Parksville-Qualicum, Salt Spring Island, Victoria, and Campbell River.

“We are very excited to be offering this new granting opportunity for residents of the Comox Valley to build connections through community-based and individual-led programming,” said Matt Beckett, CVCF’s president. “The NSG program is particularly important now as we head into the fall and winter months, allowing people to plan and deliver programming focused on social connection and the exchange of gifts of knowledge and time.”

The NSG program was founded on the basis of four beliefs. First, small ideas are beautiful ideas. Second, everyone has a gift to offer those around them. Third, the project you create is yours – you choose how you want it to look and feel. And finally, that through the Neighbourhood Small Grants program you will find your chosen family.

Neighbourhood Small Grants projects must be free, accessible, and welcoming for all. Check out stories from past grant recipients in other communities to get inspired for your own project at https://neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca/stories/.

Detailed information regarding Neighbourhood Small Grants as well as the link to the application is available from the foundation’s website at https://cvcfoundation.org/grants/neighbourhood-small-grants/.

Comox Valley Record