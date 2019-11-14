This kitten, dubbed Valerio, may need his leg amputated. (BC SPCA)

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

  • Nov. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The BC SPCA is asking for the public’s help to pay for treatment for a kitten at its Vancouver branch with a badly injured leg.

According to the agency, the kitten, dubbed Valerio, may need his front left leg amputated.

“This gorgeous, grey-haired kitten loves to cuddle and will fall asleep in your arms,” said Vancouver branch manager Jodi Dunlop.

“Valerio is simply and bundle of joy and such a cute, little nugget.”

To find out how you can help, visit the SPCA’s website at https://spca.bc.ca/news/kitten-valerio-vancouver.

READ MORE: BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kicking Horse Canyon Project Phase 4 team presents highway closure plan to Golden
Next story
Update: accident between Castlegar and Nelson closes Hwy. 3

Just Posted

Most Read