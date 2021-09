The outage is caused by a fire and crews are on site to restore power in the area

A map on the BC Hydro website highlighting outages in the area. (Screenshot)

More than 3,700 customers are affected by a BC Hydro power outage due to a fire.

The outage is affecting customers in Peachland, Summerland and West Kelowna.

Power has been off since 10:39 a.m. for many, and crews are on-site to restore power in the area.

Currently, there is no estimated time for when power will be restored.

