Curtis Road residents fed up with stink

Tuesday's meeting of the Comox Valley Sewage Commission drew a packed house to the CVRD board room.

Jenny Steel, representing the Curtis Road Residents Association, addressed the Comox Valley Sewage Commission Tuesday. Scott Stanfield photo

Tuesday’s meeting of the Comox Valley Sewage Commission drew a packed house to the CVRD board room.

Jenny Steel, representing the Curtis Road Residents Association, delivered a presentation about noxious odours from the Comox Valley Water Pollution Control Centre (CVWPCC), and issues concerning an Equalization Basin project at the centre.

Residents say they’ve lived with foul odours since the centre was commissioned in 1984. A visual screen partially destroyed by deforestation has worsened the situation, economically.

“Our visual barrier has been destroyed,” Steel said. “This is patently unfair and not acceptable.”

The EQ Basin Project is required to manage increased flows through the facility during severe storms and high tides. Steel suggests finding another location.

The association asked the commission to address several other requests by May 16.

The commission voted to have a staff report completed within a month.

More to come.