Curling for students in Houston

Houston curling ice is used by the community including Mr. Becks grade 8 thru 12 Outdoor Living Class. The class has been utilizing the ice time every Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:55 until 3 p.m. They are required to have indoor shoes for the ice and a helmet. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
