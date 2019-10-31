Curling Club celebrates 40 years in Barriere

The Barriere Curling Club is getting ready to start their 2019 - 2020 curling season, and this year they are also celebrating their 40th Anniversary.

Norm Propp, a member of the Canadian Curling Association and Four Foot Curling School, giving a Curling School Clinic in the new Barriere Curling Rink building on Dec. 7, 1979.(Barriere Curling Rink archives photo)

The Barriere Curling Club is getting ready to start their 2019 – 2020 curling season, and this year they are also celebrating their 40th Anniversary.

Barriere Curling Club representative, Evelyn Pilatzke, shared some of the building’s history.

“A sod turning ceremony was held on the grounds of the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association on July 7, 1979, to commemorate the start of construction for the $379,000 curling rink building,” said Pilatzke.

The land was leased from the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association (NTFFRA) for a $1 per year with the NTFFRA using the building each year as an exhibit hall during their annual fall fair. The original lease was for 25 years and when it came due it was renewed under the same terms and conditions.

Pilatzke tells how the building came to be and was funded.

“A smaller community than Barriere had been successful in constructing a curling rink. Learning about this achievement was the catalyst that started the local community to organize with the same fantastic support they show today. Donations from larger contributors included local business such as Balco Industries, Fader Division of $20,000, Gilbert Smith Forest Products $5,000 and Darfield Building Products $500. The NTFFRA donated $7,000. Debentures were also sold to local community members and the Provincial Government funded $126,000 and a bank loan was secured for the remainder. The construction budget of $379,000 was raised in six short months in time for the sod turning ceremony.”

“Now, 40 years later, in celebration of this anniversary, the Barriere Curling Club will be hosting an Open House on Nov. 23, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to recognize those that were instrumental in getting this wonderful asset for our community,” says Pilatzke, “There continue to be many volunteers who step forward to ensure the multi- purpose building is operational and well maintained for the community of Barriere and surrounding area.

“We invite all past and present members to join us for an afternoon of refreshments, visiting and reminiscing with old friends about some of the great bonspiels, league games played, and to talk about those fantastic shots that were made over the years,” said Pilatzke, “It is also an opportunity to see some of the more recent improvements to the building, such as the upgrade to the kitchen that was completed in September. We are looing forward to seeing everyone on Saturday, Nov. 23.”

For more information about the Barriere Curling Club call 250-672-5112, or check out Facebook: Barriere Curling Club