Cupid is Stupid and other non-Valentine’s Day events

Victoria offers many events that have nothing to do with romance

If you want to do more than eat a box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day, check out these events for the singles. (File Photo).

No date? No problem! There are tonnes of events going on in Victoria in and around Valentine’s Day that have nothing to do with being romantic. Here are some great choices:

Irish Times Pub is hosting an event on Valentine’s Day called “Cupid is Stupid” for all the people out there boycotting the love-themed holiday. “Forget all that lovey dovey stuff, no hearts, no cupids, no romance, only the important things in life; Music, Beer, Whiskey, and Gin,” the event description reads. Gin specials will run all day, starting at 9 a.m., and all breakfast items will be $9 before 9 a.m.

Want to treat your friends instead of your lover? Why not grab some “Brunch and Bubbles” at the Bard and Banker? Champagne starts pouring at 9 a.m., and all breakfast items are $9 before 9 a.m.

Want to show your love to your favourite craft beer brewers instead? Head over to the Magnificent 6 event down at The Drake Eatery, running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Drake will celebrate the six Lower Mainland breweries who first said “yes” to getting their beer on tap at the eatery. Beer will be on tap all day with owners, operators and brewers from each business on site. Taps will be dedicated to Dageraad, Four Winds, Steel and Oak, Moody Ales, Powell and Brassneck. No tickets required.

Want to explore your love of the wild? On Friday you can go to the Royal B.C. Museum to see the new Wildlife Photogrpaher of the Year exhibit. For the 54th year running, the display will showcase a global selection of phenomenal nature photography.

What about your love for music? This weekend you can head to Lucky Bar for the POST Valentine’s Invasion event. See local artists spread the love starting at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Feb. 16. Featured performers include Vancouver’s Paranoid Romantic, Sex Beat (Gun Club tribute act from Vancouver), Vancouver rapper Adaptation. There will also be performances by Miss Luna Lush and Henrietta Dubet, all hosted by Vancouver comic Adam Zed. Tickets are $15 at the door.

