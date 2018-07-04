CUPE president seeks Township school board seat

Marnie Wilson

A special education assistant and CUPE local president has announced she will run for Township school district trustee in this fall’s civic elections.

Marnie Wilson said she sees the district through the lens of both an employee and a parent, with two children that have gone through the district.

She has been involved with the Inclusive Education Committee and the Human Dignity Coalition, aimed at fostering includsion in schools and in the wider community, Wilson said.

“Inclusion must be meaningful and intentional in order for every student to reach their full learning potential,” said Wilson.

Issues such as safety, public engagement, and a need for more resources in schools will be among her issues, she said.