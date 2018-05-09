Cumberland water spray park to be resurfaced this month

Safety-related upgrades are coming to Cumberland’s water spray park this spring.

According to the Village, plans are underway to resurface the park and install a pour-in-place rubber surface later this month.

“When the kids slipped before they’d fall and it was a pretty hard surface. This new surface will be better and it should add to the comfort of the children if they fall,” said Village chief administrative officer Sundance Topham.

The project will cost $27,316. The Village received $11,000 from Tire Stewardship BC and will use $7,816 it received from the Municipal Insurance Association to offset the cost of upgrading the park.

The resurfacing comes after various accessibility upgrades to the Cumberland Village Park family area. The Village has budgeted more than $65,000 overall to improve the accessibility of its park.

Read More: Cumberland council approves extra funding for accessibility upgrades to Village Park

Last September, village council approved up to $26,000 in extra funding to go towards installing a new concrete walkway, an accessible picnic table and drinking fountain at the park, as well as a new lawn basin and storm lead in response to drainage issues related to the spray park.

“There have been quite a few upgrades at that park over the last few years,” said Topham.

While an exact date hasn’t been announced yet, Topham said the Cumberland water spray park is slated to open in late May or early June this year. The park is located on Dunsmuir Avenue.