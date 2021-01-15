Cumberland office close to re-opening after reno

Work on the first phase of renovations at the Village of Cumberland office is nearing completion. Record file photo

The front office for the Village of Cumberland is getting close to where it can re-open to the public.

Council approved a motion at the Jan. 11 meeting to help expedite final work on the first phase of renovations to adapt to COVID-19.

Last spring, local governments all over B.C. had responded to the coronavirus situation by closing to the public, but by summer the provincial government was calling for them to look for ways to re-open. For Cumberland, this meant adapting the space in many ways to respond to the pandemic as well as improve the work space, and the village put together a plan for work in three phases. The first phase includes the entrance and reception areas to the building to allow re-opening to the public and have staff return to a permanent work space.

“It is making a challenge for staff to know where to be and where to go,” Mayor Leslie Baird said.

Staff recommended “sole sourcing” to accelerate the final work on the first phase, meaning the village will continue its relationship with one firm to finish the remaining work. Lacasse Construction will now complete the entire phase one of the project, as the company is already onsite.

“We have this work ready to go,” chief administrative office Clayton Postings told council at the meeting.

So far, the contractors have been working on the public entrance and the area for office reception desks. Council’s decision now means it will complete work on the storage room, washroom upgrades and electrical and heating system improvements. The quoted price of $83,819 includes the original amount of $56,326 for work on the exterior door, concrete pad, electrical infrastructure and site preparation for office equipment. At the time of the meeting, staff were expecting some office equipment to arrive during the week as well as the right time to finish the pad.

“Really, we’re waiting for the weather to co-operate so we can do that concrete accessibility pad at the front,” Postings said.

The plan is to have this work done in time to re-open later this month. It will be followed by second and third phases of work at the site. The second phase covers space in the building for the planning department office and village manager office, while the third phase will include the fire hall and current public works office. These later phases will still go out to tender this year.

