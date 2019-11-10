Cumberland council makes it board appointments

The Village of Cumberland has set out its appointments to various committees and regional boards for the coming year. Council passed a motion to accept recommendations for the positions at the Oct. 28 board meeting.
Council must make the required appointments of members to external bodies as well as to Village committees. The term duration guidelines are set out in the Local Government Act.
These were the appointments:
- Coun. Jesse Ketler as director to the Comox Valley Regional District Board and primary representative on the Comox Valley Regional District Board and Comox Valley Sports Centre Commission;
- Coun. Sean Sullivan as alternate director to the CVRD board and primary representative on the Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District board and Comox Strathcona Waste Management board;
- Coun. Vickey Brown as liaison and Ketler as alternate liaison to the CVRD, Integrated Regional Transportation Select Committee;
- Ketler as advisory participant representative to the Comox Valley Coalition to End Homelessness; Brown as director and Sullivan as alternate director to the Comox Valley Community Justice Centre Board;
- Mayor Leslie Baird to the Island Coastal Economic Trust, North Island-Sunshine Coast Regional Advisory Committee;
- Brown as director, and Coun. Gwyn Sproule as alternate director to the Vancouver Island Regional Library board;
- Brown as member and Sullivan as alternate to the Accessibility Select Committee;
- Sullivan as member and Brown as alternate to the Economic Development Steering Committee;
- Sproule as member and Ketler as alternate to the Heritage Committee;
- Ketler as member and Baird as alternate to the Homelessness and Affordable Housing Select Committee;
- Sullivan as member and Brown as alternate to the Wastewater Advisory Committee.