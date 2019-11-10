Cumberland council makes it board appointments

The Village of Cumberland picked its council committees and board representatives. File photo

The Village of Cumberland has set out its appointments to various committees and regional boards for the coming year. Council passed a motion to accept recommendations for the positions at the Oct. 28 board meeting.

Council must make the required appointments of members to external bodies as well as to Village committees. The term duration guidelines are set out in the Local Government Act.

These were the appointments: