Cumberland celebrates its new fire hall during Saturday’s open house

Public gets a look inside new facility, which includes museum showing department's past

Mayor Leslie Baird and Fire Chief Mike WIlliamson cut the ribbon to officially open Cumberland's new fire hall during an open house on Saturday, Sept. 18. Photo by Mike Chouinard

It was a long time coming, but Cumberland officially opened its new fire hall Saturday morning.

During an open house at the new facility on Cumberland Road, Mayor Leslie Baird joined Fire Chief Mike Williamson to cut the ribbon before opening the doors for tours of the $4.2 million facility.

The mayor outlined the long history of the fire department dating back to the early days of the community.

“We are celebrating over 125 years of service,” she said.

Williamson focused on the long-term process toward discussion of the need for a new hall, getting support from council, finding land for the project and getting voter approval to borrow for the project.

“It’s been a really long go to where we are today,” Williamson said.

The new site includes plenty of space for trucks and other equipment, an emergency operations centre, facilities for showering and recreation, storage and office space.

One of the special features is a museum with old fire trucks, hoses, nozzles, pictures and other memorabilia dating back to the early years of the department.

“This is my favourite part of the fire hall,” Williamson said.

