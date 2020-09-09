Culvert installation at the Granisle Connector might cause up to 1.5 hours traffic delays

Cross drain culvert installation work began at the Granisle Connector starting this week, on Aug. 31. The work will start at 24 km and 14 km marks, working down. The work will involve compacting the material in 10 to 15 cm lifts that could cause traffic delays of up to 1.5 hours. The culvert installation work will go on from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week except on weekends and Stat holidays. Light traffic will be allowed as soon as it is safe to do so and especially once there is enough fill over the culvert. The work is expected to go on until September 11. (Submitted/Houston Today)

