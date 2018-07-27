Cultural planning workshop coming

For more than a year, the city has been working on a culture plan intended to guide how the community supports, encourages and sustains cultural activities for the next decade.

An implementation workshop is being held to set some priorities and the public has been invited to take part.

The event will take place on July 30 from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Fraser Room at the Maple Ridge Library.

The Cultural Services section of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department supports the full range of cultural development and programs including festivals, special events, public art, artist in residence, heritage, cultural grants, volunteers and community building initiatives. This work is done in partnership with groups, non-profits and residents.

Approved in spring 2018 the Maple Ridge “Walking Together” Cultural Plan outlines the strategic directions for advancing and investing in the community’s cultural development. It provides decision-makers, community partners and the public with a tool for setting priorities and developing roles for the next 10 years.