Cultural Centre project in 108 Mile Ranch gets funding boost

  • May. 5, 2021 12:00 a.m.
The Northern Secwepemc Cultural Centre has received a $300,000 grant to construct a new cultural centre and museum near the 108 Mile Heritage site.

The funding, approved through Northern Development Initiative Trust’s Cultural Infrastructure program, is part of a $1.3 million pot of money awarded for projects throughout central and northern B.C.

The NSCS is comprised of five member bands: Canim Lake, Canoe Creek, Soda Creek, Williams Lake and Esk’etemc. The proposed project activities include site servicing and development, building construction, furniture and equipment. The facility will house a welcome area, exhibit space, artifact display and storage, multi-purpose room, kitchen and washrooms.

“Starting with a dream in 2004 and an early grant from NDIT, the Northern Secwepemc Cultural Society last year reached a position where all was in place to build and operate a small cultural centre and museum, except for the construction financing,” said Irene Gilbert, NCSC vice-president. “With a new NDIT grant for which we are extremely grateful, we hope to leverage the balance from other sources during the next few months.”

