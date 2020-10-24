Cullen walks away with Stikine

Although mail-in ballots still need to be counted, unlikely to overturn local results

Despite some campaign controversy, NDP candidate Nathan Cullen has prevailed handily in the Stikine riding.

Black Press called the riding at 9:36 p.m. with 36 of 51 polls reporting and Cullen leading with 625 votes over Liberal candidate Gordon Sebastian.

Cullen was not immediately available for comment.

Cullen was the perceived favourite from the start, but immediately ran into controversy when Annita McPhee, a three-time president of the Tahltan Central Government was overlooked for the nomination seemingly in contradiction of the party’s own equity policy.

LIVE INTERACTIVE RESULTS MAP

Later, during an all candidates meeting in Smithers he was caught on a hot mic making an insensitive comment about North Coast Liberal candidate Roy Jones Jr. (Cheexial), a Haida elder.

Both Cullen and NDP leader John Horgan later apologized for the incident.

Although the results are preliminary even the record number of mail-in ballots requested is highly unlikely to be enough to overturn the local result.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted.

An estimated 1,234 number of mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Stikine riding. There are 14,250 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 47,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23, approximately 69 per cent of the 724,279 they issued.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

More to come

