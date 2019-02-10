Cube van remains lodged against tree in Oak Bay

Officials have reported neither injuries nor downed power-lines during on-going incident

Oak Bay crews are spending their Sunday afternoon freeing this cube van from a tree it struck near the corner of Mountjoy Avenue and Beach Drive. Officials did not report any injuries or downed power-lines. (Wolf Depner/News Staff).

Oak Bay crews are currently extracting a cube truck from a tree.

#OakBay @OakBayFireDept and @OakBayPolice remain on scene at the corner of Beach Drive and Mountjoy Avenue to deal with collision between truck and tree earlier tweets misspelled location pic.twitter.com/j1uQvDe1mC — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) February 10, 2019

Mount Joy will be closed for about an hour between Beach and Central. Truck broke the oak off at the ground. Tree will have to be carefully removed @OakBayPolice #OakBay pic.twitter.com/XHeAFEX76q — Sgt Rob Smith (@OakBayCop) February 10, 2019

The top of the vehicle’s cube collided with a large overhanging branch late Sunday morning as the vehicle was navigating its way down Mountjoy Avenue, a narrow sidestreet off Beach Drive.

RELATED: UPDATE: Power has been restored to 2,300 people in Saanich

RELATED: Multiple power outages around Victoria keep BC Hydro crews busy

The collision neither caused any injuries, nor did it cut any powerlines, according to officials on scene.

Crews with Oak Bay parks and recreation have since arrived on scene to separate the vehicle.

A vehicle collision in Saanich had knocked out power for thousands Thursday into Friday.

Updates to follow.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com