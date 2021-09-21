Facebook photo.

Cube van goes up in flames just outside of downtown Mission

Lougheed Highway down to alternating lane, emergency crews on scene

  • Sep. 21, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A cube van burst into flames along Lougheed Highway, just outside of downtown Mission this morning.

Emergency crews responded to the fire just before 8 a.m., where the van was parked outside of Mr. Pets in the 35500 Block of Lougheed Highway.

All highway traffic was stopped for a short time as firefighters put down the flames; it’s now down to a single alternating lane.

The driver was on scene, and told first responders the vehicle was fine when he left that morning, according to emergency scanners.

Mission City Record

