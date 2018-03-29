(City of Revelstoke/Cube Hotel)

Cube Hotel seeks to build staff accommodation

Council passed a number of zoning and bylaw variances required for the Cube to obtain a development permit

A local hospitality business is trying to alleviate some of the pressure being placed on the local rental market by seasonal employees.

The Cube Hotel is currently in conversation with the City to obtain a development permit to build staff accommodation at 311 Campbell Avenue and 303 Second Street West.

The new structure would contain two “micro” suits that are 341 square ft. and would be built directly adjacent to the current hotel.

The dwelling units are intended to be long-term rental accommodations for seasonal staff and offer them affordable housing options.

On March 27, City Council passed a number of zoning and bylaw variances required for the Cube Hotel to obtain its development permit.

Mayor Mark Mckee called the Cube proposed development project progressive.

“We need more forward thinking like this,” said Mckee.

