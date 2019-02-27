CSWM considers tipping fee increase

Comox Strathcona Waste Management is considering a tipping fee increase as a way to avoid further tax increases in the Comox Valley and Strathcona regional districts.

At present, the municipal solid waste charge is $130 per tonne, or $300 a tonne if loads contain more than 10 per cent recyclable materials.

Fee increases could result in better recycling habits — which could end up reducing waste management revenue. In 2017, tipping fees generated $9.42 million.

“The reduced landfill revenue is something that we are mindful of and would need to consider as we see improved diversion,” said Andrew McGifford, senior manager of CSWM services.

The board supports a review of tipping fees in 2019, he noted.

As it goes through the process, the CSWM will engage stakeholders such as construction companies and bin haulers to help understand how changes will impact their operations.

“It is important that we work with the construction companies on expectations as we make changes to the fee structure,” McGifford said.

Pending board support, changes will take effect in 2020.

The CSWM service is a function of the Comox Valley Regional District. Each year, it manages more than 100,000 tonnes of garbage and recyclables for the CVRD and the Strathcona Regional District.

The service continues to struggle with illegal dumping. Household garbage, construction materials, yard waste and appliances are the most common items found at illegal dump sites. Before considering dumping an item illegally, the CSWM encourages residents to use free disposal resources such as second hand stores or Used Comox Valley.

More than 70,000 kilograms of waste has been removed from the environment since the CSWM launched an Illegal Dumping Program last year. Dozens of dumpers have been identified, many of them fined.

The public is asked to report dumpers and illegal dump sites at 1-800-331-6007 or at cswm.ca. Go to Garbage, Illegal Dumping and click on ‘report it online.’