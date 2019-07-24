CSRD wants homeowners to be FireSmart

Submitted

In the aftermath of a wildfire, there can seem to be no reason why one house may be burnt to the ground, while another remains standing.

But research from past wildfire events has provided information as to why some structures ignite while others don’t.

Applying FireSmart principles to improve the area in and around your home can greatly reduce the threat of wildfires to your home and property. That’s why the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) recently received a $100,000 grant from the Union of BC Municipalities’ Community Resiliency Fund to spend on a region-wide wildfire threat mitigation and education campaign.

This year-long initiative is designed to help residents take stock of their properties and identify ways to reduce their fire risk. The CSRD has provided some resources online and is encouraging residents to take a look at the documents that guide homeowners through a self assessment of their risk factors and what can be done to reduce wildfire risk at their property.

FireSmart information will be provided at various community events, including upcoming open houses at local CSRD fire halls.

Also being offered as part of this program is the opportunity to have a free home assessment conducted by a trained local FireSmart representative in your neighbourhood.

The local FireSmart representative will conduct a professional evaluation of the property and make recommendations on how to reduce fire risk. The person conducting the assessments will not carry out any of the recommended work associated with the assessment. It is the responsibility of private property owners to undertake any desired improvements to their own residences or land.

All FireSmart assessments are subject to the availability of a representative in your area and the overall budget for assessments. The assessment is for the use of the homeowner only and cannot be used in any other manner.

If you would like to put your name down for a free FireSmart assessment, please go to www.csrd.bc.ca under the “FireSmart in the CSRD” tab and register online.