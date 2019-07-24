CSRD seeks public approval to fund nonprofit arts and culture organizations

The district is using the Alternative Approval Process to pass bylaw allowing new tax.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is seeking public approval of a bylaw that would provide funding to nonprofit groups.

Through the Alternative Approval Process (AAP), the CSRD looks to approve the North & South Shuswap Community Arts, Recreation and Culture Programs Financial Contribution Service Area Establishment Bylaw. Electors of Area C South Shuswap and the most densely populated parts of Area F in the North Shuswap have an opportunity to voice their opposition to the bylaw through the AAP. Ten per cent of eligible electors, 885 in this case, must turn in forms stating their opposition by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 to prevent approval of the bylaw.

Read more: CSRD to seek public assent to borrow $1.77 million for park purchase

Read more: Update: Safe to swim at South Shuswap and Salmon Arm beaches

The proposed service would allow the CSRD to tax residents of Areas C and F in order to contribute annually to registered nonprofit groups that provide arts, recreation and cultural programs.

Costs for the service would be paid for with the collection of taxes levied against the land and improvements for those properties within the electoral areas affected. The average residential property in Area C will pay $17.82 and the average residential property in Area F will pay approximately $4.65 in the first year.

Read more: July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

Read more: CSRD to support cannabis growth in agricultural zones

The bylaw proposes the cost would be divided up with 87 per cent from Area C and 13 per cent from a portion of Area F. Residents of Area F whose homes are outside the service area would not have to pay the tax.

Commencing in 2021 and annually thereafter, the costs would be adjusted based on enrolment of registrants from the service area in arts, recreational and cultural programs for the previous year.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.