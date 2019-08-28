Columbia Shuswap Regional District building. (File photo)

CSRD open house to focus Centennial Field

Questions from public will be answered at Sept. 12 event at Shuswap Lake Estates

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s proposed purchase of Centennial Field for park land has prompted plenty of questions among South Shuswap residents.

In response, a public open hosted by the CSRD has been arranged for Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Shuswap Lake Estates Centre. The meeting will be an opportunity for residents of Electoral Area C to ask questions about the alternative approval process (AAP) underway for the borrowing of $1.77 million to purchase the 9.5 acres of land known as Centennial Field.

The AAP began on Aug. 23. In order to halt the borrowing and send the process to a full referendum, 10 per cent of the eligible voters in Electoral Area C, in this case 671 people, are required to submit forms expressing their opposition. The final deadline for the submission of the forms is 4 p.m. on Oct. 2.

The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

