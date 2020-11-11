Cryptic 911 call leads Chase RCMP to discovery of fire bombs

A confusing call to Chase RCMP led to an officer disposing of two Molotov cocktails last month.

According to a recent report from the police, officers were notified of a dropped 911 call shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 7. The caller was thought to be a man but did not identify themselves; instead, they vaguely stated they were “attacked by someone named Rocky near Gary’s house,” and they had used a stranger’s phone to call 911.

The police obtained GPS coordinates for the cellphone call which was made near the intersection of Old Highway Earth Road and Chief William Pierish Road west of Chase.

Police eventually located an intoxicated man sitting in a dark area off the roadway. He denied making the phone call and initially provided police with a false name, but he was neither injured nor a suspect so he was allowed to carry on his way.

In search of the area police later located two Molotov cocktails, crude fire bombs made out of liquid fuel and a glass bottle, which were disposed of. No one else was located in the area and the Chase RCMP suspect the call to have been false.

