‘Crying baby’ report leads to raccoon rescue in White Rock

An early morning report of a crying baby brought White Rock police to the area of Balsam Street and Victoria Avenue this week.

And while a baby in need was indeed located – along with a highly concerned mother – it was not of the two-legged variety.

According to a news release issued by White Rock RCMP Thursday (Sept. 10), officers responding to the 1 a.m. call on Sept. 8 found a raccoon kit crying in a storm drain.

“RCMP officers removed the drain cover and used a dog pole to help remove the baby,” the release – titled ‘Masked Bandit’ rescued from drowning – states.

“The unhappy/worried mother looked on, voicing her displeasure at times until her baby was free. They were last seen scurrying away together on Victoria.”

