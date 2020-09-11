A report of a crying baby led White Rock RCMP to a baby raccoon trapped in a storm drain. (White Rock RCMP photo/file photo)

‘Crying baby’ report leads to raccoon rescue in White Rock

RCMP located distressed youngster in storm drain

An early morning report of a crying baby brought White Rock police to the area of Balsam Street and Victoria Avenue this week.

And while a baby in need was indeed located – along with a highly concerned mother – it was not of the two-legged variety.

According to a news release issued by White Rock RCMP Thursday (Sept. 10), officers responding to the 1 a.m. call on Sept. 8 found a raccoon kit crying in a storm drain.

“RCMP officers removed the drain cover and used a dog pole to help remove the baby,” the release – titled ‘Masked Bandit’ rescued from drowning – states.

“The unhappy/worried mother looked on, voicing her displeasure at times until her baby was free. They were last seen scurrying away together on Victoria.”

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

