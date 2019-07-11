Cruise ship makes a stop in Nanaimo

The Azamara Quest is docked at the Port of Nanaimo cruise ship terminal today, July 11

The Azamera Quest is docked at Nanaimo’s cruise ship terminal today, July 11. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The second and final cruise ship of the season has brought a boatload of visitors to the Harbour City.

The Azamara Quest is docked at the Port of Nanaimo cruise ship terminal today, July 11, and is slated to stay until 11 p.m.

A Tourism Vancouver Island press release earlier this month noted that the cruise ship has a capacity of close to 700 passengers.

“The Azamara Quest offers world-class dining options, spa experiences to relax and refresh, and all-new entertainment offerings onboard, matched by the cultural encounters provided on shore by our Central Vancouver Island partners,” said Ian Marr, Port of Nanaimo CEO, in the release.

The Azamara Quest’s most recent stop was Sitka, Alaska, and it will head to Vancouver tomorrow before returning north.

There were supposed to be two cruise ship visits to Nanaimo today, but one had to cancel and re-route to dry dock for repairs after getting tangled in fishing nets.

RELATED: First cruise ship of the season docks in Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter