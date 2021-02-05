Crowsnest Pass RCMP investigating suspicious deaths

A man and a woman were found dead in a Coleman residence on Friday morning

Crowsnest Pass RCMP are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in Coleman that have been deemed suspicious.

According to the RCMP, a 911 call early on Friday morning (Feb. 5) alerted them to the incident. The man and woman were found dead in a Coleman residence when the RCMP responded to the call.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit and forensic identification services are involved in the investigation due to the suspicious nature of the deaths.

There is no risk to the public, and the incident is believed to be isolated.

A further update will be released after autopsies are conducted.

