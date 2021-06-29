Crows benefitting from Williams Lake woman’s sprinkler during heat wave

Diana Watt also has a hose and buckets for the public to cool down at the edge of her property

Diana Watt has a sign inviting people walking by to cool themselves off at her Gibbon Street property. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It is not certain if they can read the sign or not, but half a dozen crows are enjoying access to water at a Williams Lake property near Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Homeowner and registered massage therapist Diana Watt has a hose and buckets of water at the edge of her Gibbon Street property for people to cool themselves off as the heat wave continues and a sprinkler on low in her yard, the crows are using to their advantage.

“About two months ago I noticed one of the crow parents coming around and once the babies were able to fly they started coming with her, or him,” Watt said Tuesday afternoon. “Then there was a mom and a dad, I guess, and two little ones that were always here.”

Now there are six crows hanging out in the trees and her front yard.

Once she noticed them following her from tree to tree so she began putting water out and a couple of peanuts, now and then.

Watt has heard that crows like to leave gifts and said she found a mysterious piece of copper wire near her home, and wondered if it was a present.

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Watt has been back and forth living in the lakecity due to teaching oversees. She has been a massage therapist for the last six and half years.

She has lived at her home on Gibbon Street since September 2020 and has her clinic there.

