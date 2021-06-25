Crown wants more jail time for a Penticton man who attacked young boys

Pioneer Park in Kaleden, Penticton is where Bryan Lamb walked up to a group of young kids he didn’t know and assault two of them last August, 2020. (Google Maps)

Bryan Lamb will learn his fate next week for assaulting two young boys in a Kaleden park last August.

On Friday, Lamb, 52, was in Kelowna Provincial Court for his sentencing hearing where Crown counsel requested an increase in jail time from 18 to 24 months to 24 months up to 30 months. This increase would put Lamb in federal prison.

The reason for the request to increase came after the result of Lamb’s psychological assessment report.

“The psych assessment addresses the serious problems Mr. Lamb is facing. He reduces his blame, minimizes his drug issues and blames his head injury for his actions when the doctor says there is no proof of any head injury,” said Crown counsel Nashina Devji.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk intervened to say that Lamb’s mom does indicate that her son suffered a few concussions as a boy riding BMX.

Defence counsel is asking for time served, plus two years’ probation.

“Mr. Lamb expresses regret and wants to apologize to his victims. He has been attending AA and NA and says he will seek counselling once out of custody.”

The court learned, through the psych report that Lamb became addicted to drugs at a young age. He hasn’t held employment for a long time, he said due to his brain injury.

He said he suffers from mental health issues and hears voices in his head and has difficulty controlling his anger which he blames on his head injury.

His mother reports that Lamb can be volatile. He was recently convicted to 30 days in jail for breaching an order to stay away from her Kaleden home.

He reduces his own blame for the attacks on the young boys, said Crown. He explained that he thought he saw some boys bullying other kids so he intervened and things escalated.

Lamb was found guilty of assaulting a four-year-old and 10-year-old boy in Pioneer Park on Aug. 20, 2020. The 10-year-old testified that Lamb came out of nowhere and grabbed him around the neck and slapped him with his other hand.

At the start of the two-day trial in February, Lamb pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lamb is also expected to be sentenced for theft under $5,000 for a crime committed in Keremeos last year.

Earlier this year, Lamb was sentenced to one day in jail for assaulting a police officer. But charges of theft and assault at a Penticton liquor store were stayed. He has been in custody for several months after breaching his release conditions.

