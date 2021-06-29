Crown lays more sex assault charges against Grand Forks man

The accused pleaded not guilty to the Crown's first allegation late last winter

The provincial Crown has laid two more allegations of sexual assault against Andrew Shione, Grand Forks provincial court heard Tuesday, June 29.

Shione, 78, pleaded not guilty to the Crown’s first allegation in February.

The Crown had decided to proceed summarily in that case, meaning that if convicted, Shione could face a maximum sentence of 18 months, according to the Criminal Code. But the Crown may change its approach in light of his new charges, laid on June 10.

Speaking to Shione’s lawyer Tuesday afternoon, Crown prosecutor Rebecca Smyth said “the new information significantly changes (the Crown’s view of the first charge).”

“It may be that the Crown decides to proceed by indictment (in that case),” she continued.

Judge Robert Brown then adjourned all three of Shione’s sexual assault charges until Grand Forks’ next circuit court date on Tuesday, July 27.

Shione has not entered pleas in either of his new sexual assault charges. He has not appeared at Grand Forks provincial court in any of his sexual assault charges to date.

