Crown approves charges against male for hunting violations

The COS located illegal black bear parts during vehicle inspections near Port McNeill.

BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTOA man has officially been charged with numerous hunting violations near Port Alice back in May of 2017.

According to a Facebook post by the Conservation Officer Service (COS), charges have been laid against a man who was accused of suspicious hunting activity around Port Alice back in May of 2017.

“The COS was able to stop the vehicles involved and conduct an inspection near Port McNeill. During the inspection the COS located illegal black bear parts; arrests and seizures were made and an investigation was initiated,” stated the Facebook post.

Crown counsel has officially approved the following charges under the Wildlife Act:

knowingly make a false statement in order to obtain a licence;

hunting big game while not accompanied by a guide;

hunt without license;

hunt without other license required by regulation;

unlawfully possess prohibited bear parts; and

unlawful possession of dead wildlife parts.

The male charged is expected to appear in court on May 15. Poaching and other environmental violations can be reported 24/7 to the COS hotline 1-877-952-RAPP(7277).