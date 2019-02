Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department reports no one injured, blaze quickly extinguished

A Saturday, Feb. 16 fire on Crosley Road destroyed two side-by-side tent-like structures called yurts. (Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department Facebook photo)

The Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department reports no people were injured after a fire Saturday night destroyed a pair of yurts.

The first occurred on Crosley Road. The blaze involving the side-by-side tent-like structures was quickly extinguished.

Volunteer firefighters from Bow Horn Bay, Deep Bay and Dashwood departments responded, 22 in all on scene, as were paramedics from B.C. Ambulance Service.

— NEWS Staff