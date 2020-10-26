Crofton Road improvements to start taking shape Nov. 2

It'll be a long haul until next summer to get it done and motorists should expect delays

The road into Crofton will be a lot nicer when the roller coaster bumps are taken out of Crofton Road. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Another long-awaited road improvement project in the region is finally slated to begin.

As the corridor construction into Chemainus on Chemainus Road continues to take shape, Crofton Road is next on the project list.

Windley Contracting Ltd. of Nanaimo is commencing with construction Nov. 2 on Crofton Road between Chaplin Street and Chemainus Road. Hours of work will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and motorists can expect delays.

“Windley Contracting Ltd. has developed a traffic control plan acceptable to the Ministry of Transportation to minimize traffic impacts – especially to emergency services, transit, local property owners and commuters,” noted project manager Richard Smith.

Emergency services will be given access at all times, he added.

No work will be done impacting traffic during any long weekend throughout the construction period, expected to last until July 31, 2021.

There have been a few false alarms over the years in getting the road fixed. The project was lined up to be done last year and then finished during the summer of 2020, but then COVID-19 hit and put it on the back burner again.

Related: Routley says Crofton Road work will be completed in 2020

The road contains several extremely bumpy sections more reminiscent of a mini roller coaster ride that have drawn complaints and the ire of residents for many years.

Ladysmith Chronicle