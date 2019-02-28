Crofton and Chemainus Grade 7s going to Chemainus Secondary in the fall

The Cowichan Valley School District 79 Board of Education has voted to relocate the Grade 7 students from Chemainus and Crofton Elementary schools to Chemainus Secondary School beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Whenever any additional portables may be required at either school, the Grade 6 students from either school will also be moved to the high school in the future.

Three separate meetings occurred during the last month in Chemainus and Crofton to discuss the North Zone Long-Range Facilities Plan. Parents, students, and concerned citizens, have engaged with the Board of Education during these conversations and brought forward suggestions and concerns that narrowed the decision to four possible solutions.

At a special meeting Thursday night, the board chose the option it feels will best serve current students and facilitate the rapidly growing communities of Chemainus and Crofton.

“We feel that this decision strikes the best balance for our learners, parents, and staff throughout the North Zone and the rest of the district,” said Board of Education Chair Candace Spilsbury. “As a district, we are committed to ensuring the best education supports for student success for all of our learners. We are very appreciative of all of the information parents shared with us and that feedback was definitely a part of our decision making.”

Administrators and educators at Chemainus Elementary, Crofton Elementary, and Chemainus Secondary will be hard at work with staff, students, and parents to ensure the long-range plan is a success. Further information on opportunities designed to give students and parents the ability to provide feedback on what the district can do to ensure success for students will be sent out in the coming weeks.

The North Zone Long-Range Facilities Plan community conversation is the first of three the board is hoping to facilitate within the next year. The board is already also exploring a similar plan for the South Zone.